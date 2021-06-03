Capela registered 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

Capela was an elite two-way presence during the entire regular season and showed his value in the playoffs once again, as he recorded three straight double-doubles to close out the first round. His scoring numbers weren't impressive during the series since he averaged just 10.0 points per game, but he also provided 11.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per tilt. He is in line for a tougher matchup next round against the Sixers and, potentially, Joel Embiid (knee).