Capela posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and an assist across 28 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

Capela didn't miss time despite dealing with right hand soreness, and that ailment didn't slow him down Tuesday -- he recorded his fifth straight double-double while also recording multiple blocks for the fourth game in a row. The big man is one of the league's best two-way threats and should remain a nightly double-double threat every time he steps on the court.