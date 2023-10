Capela posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 126-120 loss to the Knicks.

Capela was solid on both ends of the court, and the veteran big man has opened the 2023-24 campaign with back-to-back double-doubles. That shouldn't be overly surprising, however, as Capela recorded 35 games with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in the 2022-23 regular season.