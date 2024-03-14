Capela posted 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Capela was active on both ends of the court en route to his third consecutive double-double, and he's now achieved that feat in four of his six appearances this month. Capela might be experiencing a decrease in both numbers and usage rate, but he's still on pace to average a double-double for the seventh straight season, which speaks volumes of his consistency.