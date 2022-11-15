Capela contributed 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 121-106 victory over the Bucks.
Capela went just 1-for-4 from the charity stripe but was very efficient with a 9-for-11 mark from the field. The big man finished with his fourth straight double-double and his seventh straight double-digit rebound effort. Capela is averaging 11.9 boards per contest on the campaign, second in the NBA behind Rudy Gobert.
