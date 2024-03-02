Capela finished Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Nets with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes.

Capela hasn't received too many touches on offense of late, which is not surprising considering he's often sharing the court with Dejounte Murray, Jalen Johnson and Saddiq Bey, but the veteran big man made the most of his chances in this one. He scored in double digits -- and recorded a double-double -- for the first time since Feb. 3, and there's a chance this performance is exactly what he needs to stop the cold streak he was riding since returning from injury.