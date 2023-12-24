Capela had 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Capela had a tough battle with Jaren Jackson down low, but the veteran big man still posted a solid fantasy showing and notched his 13th double-double of the season. Capela is on pace to average a double-double for the seventh season in a row, a mark that outlines his elite consistency levels, and that also makes him a reliable fantasy asset across all formats.