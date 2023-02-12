Capela closed with 14 points (7-12 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-106 win over San Antonio.

Capela made his presence felt on both ends of the court, as he displayed energy on the glass, was efficient with his offensive touches and also provided help defensively and protecting the rim. Capela struggled with injuries in late December and early January, but he has turned things around recently and is averaging 11.6 points with 11.6 rebounds per game since returning to a starting role on Jan. 20.