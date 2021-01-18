Capela provided 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Monday's 108-97 win over the Timberwolves.

Capela played his highest minute total of the season in the win with only nine active players on the roster. The Timberwolves were still without Karl-Anthony Towns, allowing Capela and John Collins to assert themselves inside. The Hawks have rotated through several different big men over the past couple of years, and the steady Capela provides an added dimension on both sides of the ball.