Capela finished Tuesday's loss to Phoenix with 16 points (8-12 FG), 16 rebounds and a blocked shot across 35 minutes.

The seventh-year center had a three-game double-double streak snapped against Denver on Sunday, but Capela was back to his usual big stat line Tuesday. The 26-year-old ranks ninth in the NBA this season with 29 double-doubles and is averaging a career-best 14.1 rebounds per contest. He is also posting per-game averages of 14.6 points and 2.2 blocked shots.