Head coach Nate McMillan indicated Capela's minutes will be restricted again Wednesday versus the Mavericks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

McMillan didn't offer an exact count to Capela's restricted minutes, but the big man saw 21 minutes off the bench in his first game back from a right calf strain. Capela's return shaved minutes primarily from Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson, who didn't take the floor Monday.