Capela (calf) will sit again Friday versus the Lakers.

Capela has appeared in just one of the last six games and will sit his third consecutive Friday as he tends to a right calf strain. The issue initially wasn't believed to be serious, but it's turned into more of a problem than expected, resulting in Onyeka Okongwu taking on a more prominent role. Okongwu should start again Friday in Capela's place and could see a sizable workload.