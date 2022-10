Capela (thumb) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Capela exited Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers with a thumb sprain. Hawks coach Nate McMillan said there was no long-term concern, but his thumb is still sore. Capela will likely be available for the Hawks' regular-season opener Oct. 19 versus the Rockets, but updates early next week will confirm his status.