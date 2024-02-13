Capela (adductor) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

According to the team's latest injury update, Capela is progressing in his rehabilitation from the left adductor strain that has kept him out for each of the team's previous five games, and though he'll remain out Wednesday, he's expected to begin practicing following the All-Star break. If Capela responds well to practice activity and is cleared to play in the Hawks' first post-break game Feb. 23 versus Toronto, he could be unchallenged for the team's starting center role. Onyeka Okongwu has been filling in admirably in Capela's stead over the last five games, but Okongwu suffered a sprained left big toe in Monday's loss to the Bulls that will keep him out for 7-to-10 days before he's re-evaluated.