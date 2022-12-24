Capela (calf) notched 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Friday's 130-105 win over the Pistons.

Capela started after missing his last three games (calf) and managed yet another double-double before some cramping in his calf took him out for the remainder of the contest. Prior to that though, he was having an excellent game overall, even adding solid defensive stats. The 28-year-old center is averaging 13.6 points (on 69.4 percent shooting), 11.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in the month of December.