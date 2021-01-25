Capela (hand) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Capela had a monster performance Friday against Minnesota, but he's dealing with right hand soreness that will force him to miss Sunday's contest. Onyeka Okongwu could see increased run for Atlanta in his absence.
