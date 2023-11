Capela provided 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 126-116 loss to the 76ers.

Capela notched his first double-double since Nov. 1, and while he remains a respectable defensive presence and active rebounder, his scoring figures have regressed compared to previous seasons. His two-way play makes him valuable in most formats, but he's averaging just 10.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.