Capela notched 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 125-108 win over the Magic.

Capela reached the 20-point mark for just the second time all season. Twelve of those points came in the first quarter as he made all six of his shot attempts. The 28-year-old has recorded double-digit rebounds in 16 of his last 18 games and is averaging 12.1 boards per game for the year.