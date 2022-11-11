Capela produced 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 FT) and 20 rebounds across 26 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 win over the 76ers.

For the second game in a row Capela set a season-high in rebounds with 20, with 12 of them coming in the third quarter to help the Hawks jump out to a 14-point lead. Capela also contributed early on offense, racking up eight first-quarter points and finishing the first half with 12 on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the field. The Hawks big man has now recorded double-digit rebounds in five straight contests, while grabbing at least 19 boards in three of his last four.