Capela amassed 14 points (7-8 FG), 15 rebounds and three blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 147-145 overtime victory over the Nets.

The 15 boards were a season high for Capela, who delivered his second double-double in the last three games and sixth in 14 contests. The veteran center remains a trade candidate with Onyeka Okongwu on the depth chart behind him, but Capela isn't doing anything to hurt his market value, and his 1.7 blocks a game is his best performance in that category since 2020-21.