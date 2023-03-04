Capela provided 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 129-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Capela recorded another double-double Friday night, which was only his fourth since the beginning of February after finishing out January with four in a row. For a short stretch, it was looking like he was starting to lose minutes to backup center Onyeka Okongwu, but in the two games since new head coach Quin Snyder has joined the sideline, the veteran big man has regained his usual workload and is producing like normal. In the last two contests, Capela has shot 11-for-15 and pulled down 27 boards while adding four blocks and three steals.