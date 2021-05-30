Capela finished Sunday's Game 4 against the Knicks with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.

Capela was one of three Hawks starters to play fewer than 30 minutes (28), but he didn't need extensive time to notch his second straight double-double. The big man hasn't been much of a force as a scorer in the series (9.0 PPG), but he's grabbed at least 12 rebounds in four straight games. Prior to Sunday's block-less effort, Capela had averaged 3.0 swats per game through the first three matchups.