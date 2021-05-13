Capela collected 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 120-116 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Capela converted all of his shot attempts for the first time this season and recorded his sixth double-double in his last seven games. The center now has 47 double-doubles on the season, which is tied for third-most in the NBA with Jonas Valanciunas. Capela has averaged 13.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks across his last seven contests.