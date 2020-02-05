Hawks' Clint Capela: Shipped to Atlanta

Capela (heel) was traded to the Hawks as part of a four-team trade Tuesday with the Rockets, Nuggets and Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Robert Covington will take Capela's place in Houston, as Nene, Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Gerald Green and Keita Bates-Diop are also included in the trade. Capela has missed three of the last four games with a heel injury, but he's averaging 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks in 32.8 minutes this season and will provide another frontcourt option for Trae Young.