Hawks' Clint Capela: Shipped to Atlanta
Capela (heel) was traded to the Hawks as part of a four-team trade Tuesday with the Rockets, Nuggets and Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Robert Covington will take Capela's place in Houston, as Nene, Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Gerald Green and Keita Bates-Diop are also included in the trade. Capela has missed three of the last four games with a heel injury, but he's averaging 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks in 32.8 minutes this season and will provide another frontcourt option for Trae Young.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...