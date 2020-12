Capela is considered questionable for Thursday's preseason game against the Grizzlies due to left Achilles soreness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old continues to manage the Achilles issue after playing through the injury during Sunday's exhibition. Capela had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-8 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during that contest, so the injury shouldn't affect his availability too much, barring a setback.