Hawks' Clint Capela: Sits out practice Tuesday
Capela (heel) did not participate in practice Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Capela is still nursing a plantar fascia issue in his right heel that cost him the final eight games before the All-Star break. The Hawks haven't commented on their new center's status for Thursday's game against Miami, but at this point it appears highly unlikely that he'll make his debut.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...