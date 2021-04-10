Capella (Achilles) tallied 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 37 minutes of Friday's victory over the Bulls.

After sitting out Wednesday's game with a sore left Achilles, Capela returned Friday and did not miss a beat. Over his last six games, Capela is averaging 19.3 points, 13.8 boards and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 67.1 percent from the floor. For the season, Capela has grabbed double-digit rebounds 41 of 46 contests while averaging a career best in rebounds and blocks.