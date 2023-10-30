Capela racked up 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 win over Milwaukee.

Another game, another double-double for the veteran big man, who has scored at least 12 points and has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in each of his appearances so far. He hasn't done much in other categories, as he has racked up just three assists, two steals and one block combined, but his touch around the rim and energy on the glass is more than enough to make him valuable across all formats. He'll have a tough matchup to continue his double-double streak with the Timberwolves visiting StateFarm Arena on Monday.