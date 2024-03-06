Capela notched 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-100 win over the Knicks.

Capela might not be the automatic double-double machine he was during his prime years, but he remains a player capable of making things happen on both ends of the court. The veteran big man is averaging just 8.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game since the end of the All-Star break, and while those numbers are borderline when it comes to a starting gig in fantasy, he will continue to hold value as long as he remains a starter for the Hawks.