Capela (ankle) posted six points (3-3 FG), six rebounds and two assists Friday in the Hawks' 110-108 win over the Heat.

For the first time all season, Capela made an appearance off the bench as the Hawks looked to ease him back into the mix following a six-game absence. Onyeka Okongwu retained the starting job, but he essentially split the center minutes with Capela, logging 25 to the latter's 26. Expect the gap between the two to become larger once Capela has a chance to fully regain conditioning, and there's a good chance that the 27-year-old recaptures his familiar starting role as soon as Sunday's game in Charlotte.