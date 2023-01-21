Capela will start for the first time since returning from a 10-game absence, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela has been on a minutes limit that has been getting lighter each contest, logging 21 minutes and 23 minutes in his first two appearances before receiving the starting nod Friday. His presence in the first unit knocks Onyeka Okongwu to the bench, but Okongwu will presumably still see significant run considering Capela is expected to play around 25 minutes.