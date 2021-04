Capela provided 28 points (9-15 FG, 10-10 FT), 17 rebounds and five blocked shots across 44 minutes in Thursday's 134-129 win over the Spurs.

Capela has registered as many as 26 rebounds in one game this season, but his 17 rebounds in Thursday's double-overtime win was still impressive. The standout center was crucial in the victory as he pushed the play inside without frontcourt teammate John Collins. Capela has now recorded five double-doubles over his past six games.