Capela generated 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds and four blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's win over the Raptors.

Capela ended as the Hawks' second-best scorer while also pacing the team in both rebounds and blocks, so it's fair to say this was one of his most impactful performances of the campaign. Capela has grabbed double-digit rebounds in all but one game this season, but he has been lacking a bit in the scoring department -- he has scored more than 15 points just twice over his last eight contests. Fortunately for him, he does enough across the board so his scoring numbers aren't his first source of upside.