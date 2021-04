Capela mustered six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks.

Capela had an uncharacteristically rough night from the field and only made 33 percent of his shots -- it was one of his worst shooting efforts of the campaign. He remained steady as a force on the glass, however, and the big man has now grabbed 10 or more boards in 13 straight games, averaging 16.5 per contest in that span.