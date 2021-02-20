Capela went for 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes of Friday's loss to the Celtics.

Capela continues to be a beast on the glass on both ends of the court, grabbing multiple offensive rebounds now in 17 straight games. His nine offensive boards were the most he's had since Jan. 20 when he grabbed 12. Over his last five contests, Capela is averaging 20.2 points, 13.4 rebounds (5.0 on the offensive glass) and 2.0 blocks while recording a double-double in each outing.