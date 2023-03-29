Capela posted 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-118 win over Cleveland.

It was the third straight double-double for Capela and his 33rd of the season, putting him just outside the top 10 in the league in the category. The 28-year-old center has been able to stay healthy lately and it shows, as he's averaging 12.4 points, 11.1 boards, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists over 14 games in March while shooting 74.3 percent from the floor.