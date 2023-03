Capela ended with 16 points (8-10 FG), 13 rebounds, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 loss to the Heat.

Capela scored in double figures for the seventh time over his past eight appearances and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds en route to his third straight double-double. During that stretch, the veteran big man is averaging 13.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 28.3 minutes per game.