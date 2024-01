Capela notched 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and one block over 28 minutes in Sunday's 126-125 win over Toronto

Capela led all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds while ending as one of five Hawks with 15 or more points in a double-double showcase. Capela has tallied a double-double in 20 games this season, including in four straight outings.