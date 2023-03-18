Capela racked up six points (3-4 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 22 minutes during Friday's 127-119 victory over the Warriors.

Capela is still holding onto the starting job in Atlanta, but Onyeka Okongwu is slowly winning the position battle and has played more minutes in three straight games. Capela has still been productive in limited minutes as a great source of rebounds and blocks on efficient shooting, but his current trajectory is pointed in the wrong direction.