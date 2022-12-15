Capela is doubtful to return to Wednesday's game against Orlando due to right calf tightness, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This injury is unrelated to the other one that prevented Capela from playing in the Hawks' loss to Memphis on Monday. With the Hawks down big late into the fourth quarter, it's more than likely that Capela will watch the remainder of the game on the sidelines. The center will presumably be tabbed questionable heading into Friday's game against Charlotte.