Capela chipped in 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 loss to the Hornets.

Capela remained in the starting lineup Saturday, flirting with a double-double in just 24 minutes. The Hawks continue to ease him back into things, although his playing time appears to be slowly trending in the right direction. In just 21.7 minutes per game over the past week, he has put up top 65 value. As his minutes increase so should his value, meaning managers should be relatively comfortable with the decision to hold through his recent injury.