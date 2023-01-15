Capela (calf) will be upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said earlier this week that Capela, who's dealing with a calf injury, didn't have a return timeline, suggesting the big man would remain sidelined for a few more games. However, it appears Capela is making better progress than expected and could return from a 10-game absence Monday. Regardless, he's made only two appearances since Dec. 11, so expect Capela to have a minute restriction whenever he is cleared for game action.