Capela (calf) is available but won't start Monday's game against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Capela will be available for the first time since Dec. 23, but due to his lengthy absence with a calf injury, the big man will come off the bench and operate under a minutes limit. Onyeka Okongwu will draw his 11th straight start at center. The USC product is averaging 10.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a starter this season (15 games).