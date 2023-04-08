Capela is out for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to right calf tightness.
Capela is one of several starters that will miss the regular-season finale Sunday to have him fully fit for the Play-In matchup against the Heat on Tuesday. Capela ends the regular season averaging 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game across 65 appearances (63 starts).
