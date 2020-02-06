Hawks' Clint Capela: Will not play Friday
Capela (heel) remains out Friday against the Celtics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The recently-traded big man will sit out for a fifth straight contest as he continues to recover from a bruised right heel. It's unclear when he may be able to make his debut for the Hawks and, for now, Capela should be considered day-to-day.
