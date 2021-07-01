Capela (eye) is available for Thursday's Game 5 against the Bucks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Capela was hit in the face at the end of Game 4 and suffered eye inflammation, but he'll be able to play in Game 5 with the series tied 2-2 and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out for Milwaukee. So far in the series, Capela has averaged 9.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.3 minutes.