Capela (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Capela was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee after undergoing an MRI on Sunday, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up after missing Saturday's loss to Cleveland. Over his last 13 appearances, Capela has averaged 13.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.