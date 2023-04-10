Capela (calf) isn't listed on the Hawks' injury report for Tuesday's Play-In matchup against the Heat.

Capela sat out the regular-season finale due to right calf tightness, but as expected, he'll be good to go for the Hawks' first playoff action. Across 65 regular-season appearances (63 starts), the veteran center averaged 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game.