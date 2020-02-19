Hawks' Clint Capela: Won't play Thursday
Capela (heel) will not make his Hawks debut Thursday against the Heat, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Capela, who is still dealing with plantar fasciitis, was unable to practice Tuesday and is not expected to Wednesday, either. His next opportunity to take the court for his new team arrives Saturday against the Mavericks.
