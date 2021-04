Capela (Achilles) will be held out of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

The Hawks will take a cautious approach with Capela on the second night of a back-to-back after the big man reported some soreness in his left Achilles. He still managed a double-double in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in 28 minutes. It's unclear who will start in Capela's place with John Collins (ankle) also out.